Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.