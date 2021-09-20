Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 352.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

