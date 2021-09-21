$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.