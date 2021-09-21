-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,436 shares of company stock worth $164,455 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

