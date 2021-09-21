-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 92.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 21,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,386. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.