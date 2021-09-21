-$0.08 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

CCO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after buying an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.