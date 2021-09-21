-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Landec also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LNDC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 70,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,597. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $302.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

