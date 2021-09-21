-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $801,425. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

