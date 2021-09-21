$0.16 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. ADTRAN also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 106,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

