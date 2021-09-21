$0.19 EPS Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

VRT opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 846,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

