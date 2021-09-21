$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.14. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 199,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,380. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

