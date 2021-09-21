$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.52, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,158,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

