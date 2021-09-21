$0.34 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.84 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $993.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

