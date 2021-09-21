$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.