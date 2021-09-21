$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 160,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,007. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

