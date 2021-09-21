$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 101,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

