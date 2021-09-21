$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

