-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post ($1.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.89). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of $11.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,653.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

