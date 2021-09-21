10,000 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

DBRG stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

