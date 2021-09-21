1,051 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

