1,085 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VIS stock opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

