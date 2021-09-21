$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $117.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $117.64 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $511.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

