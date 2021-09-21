1,297 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.