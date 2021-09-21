$180.71 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $180.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.57 million and the lowest is $179.90 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $937,043. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.