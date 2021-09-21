$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

