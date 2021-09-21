$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.