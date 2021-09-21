$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $238.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $931.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMLS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 55,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

