$253.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $253.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.10 million to $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 1,512,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.