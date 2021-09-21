$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,809. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

