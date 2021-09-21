$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.09.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $641.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.92 and a 200 day moving average of $554.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

