$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.75 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 786.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock worth $9,479,596. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

