350,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 3.23% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

