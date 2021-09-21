3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,509. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

