$403.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

