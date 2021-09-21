$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $404.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.80 million and the highest is $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.76. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.