441 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $857.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $852.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

