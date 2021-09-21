$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.19 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,535. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

