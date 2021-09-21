5,152 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

