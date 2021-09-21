51,541 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

