$559.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.22 million to $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

