5,832 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

