702 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $551.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.