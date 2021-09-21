$8.20 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $8.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.84 billion and the lowest is $7.23 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $25.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

