8,100 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $897,240 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

