Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in August

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

