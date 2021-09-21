Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in August

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
