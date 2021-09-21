Aave 1-Day Volume Tops $357.29 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $357.29 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $273.95 or 0.00665707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00126006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,185,245 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

