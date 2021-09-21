Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $89.57 million and approximately $71.11 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 56,236,952 coins and its circulating supply is 54,472,788 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

