Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.00. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Abcam by 334.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.