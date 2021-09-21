abrdn plc Acquires 34,030 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

