abrdn plc Sells 10,163 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

